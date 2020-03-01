Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $203,680.00 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000858 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,609.91 or 1.00204862 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000982 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00068467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

