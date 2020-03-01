TrueChain (TRUE) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, DragonEX and Bithumb. TrueChain has a market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

