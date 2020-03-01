TrueDeck Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $164,834.00 and approximately $19,047.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

