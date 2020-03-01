TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading Down 25% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $528,737.00 and approximately $72,510.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

