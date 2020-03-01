Truegame Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,667.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Truegame has a market cap of $252,677.00 and $28,667.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

