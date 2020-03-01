TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $455.18 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $142.36 million and $455.18 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,198,298 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Kuna, Zebpay, Koinex, WazirX, Binance, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, HBUS, Upbit, Kyber Network and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.