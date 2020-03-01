TrumpCoin Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $84,188.00 and $36.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.02959759 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009828 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002314 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019367 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

