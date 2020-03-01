TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $182,270.00 and $34.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.02927753 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009811 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002318 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000554 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019431 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.