TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $689.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

