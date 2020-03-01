TrustVerse Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $181,395.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00482783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.75 or 0.06363164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

