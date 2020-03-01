Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Truxton stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.76. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

