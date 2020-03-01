TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0413 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 860,575,738 coins and its circulating supply is 403,550,582 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.