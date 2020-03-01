TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 13,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

