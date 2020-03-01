Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

TUFN stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

