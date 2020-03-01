TurtleCoin Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $541,801.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 67,011,609,226 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

