Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3,873.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,162 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

