Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 224.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $3,008,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 4,471,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,049. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

