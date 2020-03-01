U Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $307,221.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.