U Network Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $302,906.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bibox, HADAX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

