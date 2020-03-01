U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $359.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

