U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 14,040,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 404,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $4.59 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is -39.06%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

