Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $25,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $235,074,944.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,251,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053,818 shares of company stock valued at $598,851,492 in the last ninety days.

UBER opened at $33.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

