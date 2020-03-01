Ubex Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $413,051.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011792 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, IDEX, BitMart, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

