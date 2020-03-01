Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $2,236.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.