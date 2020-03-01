Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 841.25 ($11.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on UDG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

UDG stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 701.50 ($9.23). 1,075,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

