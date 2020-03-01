UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $1.04 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

