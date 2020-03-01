Ulord (UT) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Ulord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. During the last week, Ulord has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Ulord has a market cap of $565,683.00 and $33,342.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 167,434,288 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,643 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

