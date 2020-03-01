Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $205,443.00 and $187.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.