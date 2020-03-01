Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Holdings Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Umpqua worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.38 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

