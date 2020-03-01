Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 10,756,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,388,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

