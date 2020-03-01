UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $119,542.00 and approximately $4,369.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.