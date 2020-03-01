United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

