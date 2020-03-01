United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 251.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

NYSE UPS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

