United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.