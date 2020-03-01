UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $254.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.