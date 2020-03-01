Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNVR. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UNVR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. Univar has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Univar will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,387,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 258,432 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,408,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

