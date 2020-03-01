Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.45.

OLED traded up $9.62 on Friday, reaching $158.79. 1,457,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $192.38. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

