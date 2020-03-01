Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.95% of Universal Logistics worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $435.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.00. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

