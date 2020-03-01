Universe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Universe has a market cap of $118,053.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Universe has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,812,485 coins and its circulating supply is 85,612,485 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

