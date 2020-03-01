Universe Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Universe has a total market capitalization of $118,693.00 and $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last week, Universe has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,802,494 coins and its circulating supply is 85,602,494 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

