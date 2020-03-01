UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $7.70 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, HADAX and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $249,144.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

