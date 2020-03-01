Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $668.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.80 or 0.00760546 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,535.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03610575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,778 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.