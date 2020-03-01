Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Update

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 374,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

