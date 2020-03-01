Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.0567 on Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, RightBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $5,591.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, IDEX, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

