Upfiring (UFR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and RightBTC. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $5,127.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, COSS, RightBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

