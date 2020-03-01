Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004617 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $4.76 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

