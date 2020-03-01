Utrum (OOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $480.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange and RightBTC. Utrum has a market cap of $165,528.00 and $480.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.