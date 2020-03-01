Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.92% of Valmont Industries worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

