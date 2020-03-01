Valor Token Trading 31.9% Lower This Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $262,425.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

