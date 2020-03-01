Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Ares Management (NASDAQ:ARES) Financial Comparison

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ares Management pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ares Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 151.6% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 33.34% 25.91% 13.21% Ares Management 8.43% 16.29% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Ares Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ares Management has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Ares Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Value Line.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Ares Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.61 $11.15 million N/A N/A Ares Management $1.77 billion 2.25 $148.88 million $1.67 20.71

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Summary

Ares Management beats Value Line on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

